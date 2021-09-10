Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Hits $192.32 on Exchanges

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $119.24 million and approximately $28.53 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $192.32 or 0.00426136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00017958 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000656 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 648,267 coins and its circulating supply is 620,030 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.