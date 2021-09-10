Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Trading Down 5.3%

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI)’s share price fell 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05). 147,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 575,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60.

About Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI)

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. The company holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil; the Mandacaru phosphate project comprising three exploration licenses covering an area of 5,908.67 hectares located in the Ceara State, Brazil; and the Sergi potash project located in the Sergipe State, Brazil.

