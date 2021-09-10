Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will announce sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the highest is $2.06 billion. Hasbro posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $6.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

HAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

In related news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,919 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 73.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 23.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,079,000 after acquiring an additional 64,393 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 410.0% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 215.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 73,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock opened at $98.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.51. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $104.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.