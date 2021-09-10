HashBX (HBX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.00

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One HashBX coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HashBX has a market capitalization of $497,208.64 and approximately $12.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HashBX has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00059131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.63 or 0.00162799 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00014141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00043291 BTC.

About HashBX

HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashBX’s official website is hashbx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

HashBX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

