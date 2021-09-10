HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.75 price objective on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXK. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

EXK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,832. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grand Central Investment Group raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 43.3% during the second quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 48,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 312.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,665 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 411,955 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 179,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 11.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,654 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

