Head-To-Head Analysis: Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) versus Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY)

Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) and Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and Biotricity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A Biotricity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Enel Generación Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity.

Risk and Volatility

Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and Biotricity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67% Biotricity N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Enel Generación Chile and Biotricity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A Biotricity 0 0 2 0 3.00

Biotricity has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.22%. Given Biotricity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Biotricity is more favorable than Enel Generación Chile.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Biotricity beats Enel Generación Chile on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enel Generación Chile Company Profile

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It also involves in delivering, remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. The firm’s FDA-approved Bioflux MCT technology, is comprised of a monitoring device and software components, which is made available to the market, in order to assess, establish and develop sales processes, and market dynamics. The company was founded by Waqaas Al-Siddiq and Peter McGoldrick on August 29, 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

