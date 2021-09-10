Head to Head Comparison: PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) versus (BTCA) (OTCMKTS:BTCA)

(BTCA) (OTCMKTS:BTCA) and PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares (BTCA) and PetIQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (BTCA) N/A N/A N/A PetIQ -7.92% 5.31% 1.83%

This table compares (BTCA) and PetIQ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (BTCA) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PetIQ $780.05 million 1.05 -$77.47 million $0.30 92.80

(BTCA) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PetIQ.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of PetIQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of (BTCA) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of PetIQ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for (BTCA) and PetIQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (BTCA) 0 0 0 0 N/A PetIQ 0 0 3 0 3.00

PetIQ has a consensus price target of $43.67, indicating a potential upside of 56.85%. Given PetIQ’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PetIQ is more favorable than (BTCA).

Volatility and Risk

(BTCA) has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetIQ has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PetIQ beats (BTCA) on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

(BTCA) Company Profile

Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc. engages in the research, development and commercialization of vitamins and neutraceuticals. It offers nutritional supplements and shake powders, resveratrol, probiotics, multivitamins, antioxidant products, sports and hormone supplements, and weight loss and detoxification drugs. The company was founded by Pailla Malla Reddy in 1995 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel. The Services segment represents all veterinary services, and related product sales provided by the firm directly to consumers. Its brands include Advecta, Betsy Farms, Delightibles, Tex Ranch, Mimis Market, and PetLock. The company was founded by McCord Christensen in 2010 and is headquartered in Eagle, ID.

