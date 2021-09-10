HeartBout (HB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $137.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One HeartBout coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $167,300.01 and approximately $137.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HeartBout has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00058483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.88 or 0.00160830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00042370 BTC.

HeartBout Coin Profile

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

