Hedera Hashgraph 1-Day Volume Tops $578.28 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $3.24 billion and $578.28 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000721 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 23.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00051306 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00094691 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00021822 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.12 or 0.00428661 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00045673 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000721 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,633,179,987 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

