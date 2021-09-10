Hegic (HEGIC) Trading Up 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, Hegic has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hegic has a total market cap of $105.85 million and $36.92 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hegic alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00059492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.26 or 0.00166236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00014309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00043373 BTC.

Hegic Profile

HEGIC is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 585,295,614 coins. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.