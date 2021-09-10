HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Acquires $103,720.25 in Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Adolfo Henriques acquired 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of HEICO stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,819. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.20 and its 200-day moving average is $133.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.93. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.55 and a fifty-two week high of $148.95.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $471.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.48 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.24%. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 505.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in HEICO by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in HEICO by 24.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in HEICO by 193.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

