HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Insider Eric A. Mendelson Acquires 834 Shares

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) insider Eric A. Mendelson purchased 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,158.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE HEI traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.26. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $99.55 and a 1-year high of $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.76.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.48 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,343,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in HEICO by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,364,000 after buying an additional 132,573 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 678.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 39,034 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in HEICO by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 153,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,349,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 362,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,612,000 after buying an additional 24,779 shares in the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

