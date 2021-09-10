Helmet.insure Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $627,001.00 (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $8.95 million and approximately $627,001.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00064750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00126831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.30 or 0.00183536 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,839.30 or 0.99993183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,162.06 or 0.07051497 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.53 or 0.00864213 BTC.

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,345,930 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

