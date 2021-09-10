Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading Up 7.1% Over Last Week

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $24.57 million and $1.71 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.23 or 0.00011680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00058296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.84 or 0.00160533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00042448 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

