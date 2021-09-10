HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 29,232 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,232 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period.

FINX opened at $51.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.85. Global X FinTech ETF has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $52.87.

