HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 107.6% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $150.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.31. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $191.13.

