HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 277.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,668,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 15.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in Atlassian by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Atlassian by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.67.

TEAM opened at $378.84 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $164.16 and a twelve month high of $387.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of -135.30, a PEG ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $314.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.61.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

