HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 11,610 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,842 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,545 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.31.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $5,822,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,230,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $40,748,841. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $210.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.18 and its 200 day moving average is $200.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $117.25 and a one year high of $228.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.