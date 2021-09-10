HighTower Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 708,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.99% of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. 38.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.72.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

