HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

VOX stock opened at $149.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.13. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $97.78 and a 1-year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.