HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB opened at $300.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.75. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.68.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.