HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 95.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $180.79 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $182.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.60.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

