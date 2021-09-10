HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 669,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,555 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of Ares Acquisition worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,500,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAC stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23. Ares Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.00.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

