HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,595 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Owl Rock Capital worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,355,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after acquiring an additional 699,453 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,197,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,807,000 after acquiring an additional 793,538 shares in the last quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation now owns 4,123,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,838,000 after acquiring an additional 88,090 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,785,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,350,000 after acquiring an additional 502,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,132,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,366,000 after acquiring an additional 386,916 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 124,437 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $1,855,355.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,139,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,563,876.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 96,669 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,432,634.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,469,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,944,555.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCC opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 80.18% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Owl Rock Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

