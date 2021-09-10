HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.80 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Garmin by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $173.11 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.71 and its 200 day moving average is $145.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.