HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.85 Million Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NICE. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm grew its stake in shares of NICE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NICE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 150.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE stock opened at $300.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.00. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $209.26 and a 12 month high of $302.85. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.00, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.21.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

