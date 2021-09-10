HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.86 Million Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Avalon Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Advisory Group now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLH opened at $151.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.78 and its 200-day moving average is $145.77. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $167.91.

