HighTower Advisors LLC Has $6.23 Million Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,444 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of FS KKR Capital worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 681.9% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $115,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FSK opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

