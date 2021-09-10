HighTower Advisors LLC Has $6.35 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT opened at $75.53 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $52.37 and a 1-year high of $77.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.76.

