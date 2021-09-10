HighTower Advisors LLC Has $6.51 Million Holdings in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,653 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.92% of CURO Group worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CURO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 37.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CURO Group stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $695.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In related news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $15,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $550,604.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 36,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $597,627.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,978.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,106,550 shares of company stock valued at $17,496,813 in the last three months. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

