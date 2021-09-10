HighTower Advisors LLC Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,026 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $6,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $809,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.21. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $55.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPM. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

