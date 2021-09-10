HighTower Advisors LLC Has $6.62 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $176.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $121.68 and a 12-month high of $194.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

