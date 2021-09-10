HighTower Advisors LLC Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 747.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 65.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

SUSA stock opened at $100.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.42. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $102.07.

