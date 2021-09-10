HighTower Advisors LLC Has $6.90 Million Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,016 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Stevens acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $878,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,528,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 583.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2,659.3% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 469,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 452,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 41.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 124,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 36,381 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

