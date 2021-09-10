HighTower Advisors LLC Has $6.94 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 905.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,764 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405,217 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 853.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,703 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,072.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,180,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,453 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 976.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,736,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 868.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 1,632,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,013 shares during the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,695,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,134 shares of company stock worth $3,705,937. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $72.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.37, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.83 and its 200 day moving average is $74.52.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

