HighTower Advisors LLC Has $7.04 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,290 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after buying an additional 35,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

