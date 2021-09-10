HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 272.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,710,000 after acquiring an additional 603,659 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 119.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 246,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,044,000 after acquiring an additional 133,943 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 201.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,329,000 after acquiring an additional 133,760 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 367.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,113,000 after acquiring an additional 90,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 23.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 434,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,330,000 after acquiring an additional 81,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $400.06 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $307.65 and a 1 year high of $401.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.44.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

