HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,312 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,614,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,744,000 after acquiring an additional 160,418 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,465,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,879,000 after purchasing an additional 105,085 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,081,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,952,000 after buying an additional 153,683 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 668,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after buying an additional 235,756 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,257.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after buying an additional 584,686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

