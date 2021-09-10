HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total transaction of $4,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,299,615.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $16,637,502. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRL stock opened at $443.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 57.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.47. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.97 and a fifty-two week high of $450.84.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.13.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

