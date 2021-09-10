HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $6.13 Million in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 634,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,131,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.77% of Flame Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NYSE:FLME opened at $9.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66. Flame Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

About Flame Acquisition

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

