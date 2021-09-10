HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $6.46 Million in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 668,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 8.24% of New Vista Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,776,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,069,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVSA opened at $9.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.66. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

