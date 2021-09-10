HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 727,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,892 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.69% of Silver Crest Acquisition worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $15,520,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $7,736,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $6,597,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,820,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,820,000. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Silver Crest Acquisition stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.72.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

