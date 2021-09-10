HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,537,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.62% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JAGG opened at $54.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average is $47.76. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $56.08.

