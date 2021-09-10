HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 4,160 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,425,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,847,000 after purchasing an additional 143,782 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 66,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

MTCH opened at $157.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.39. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.61 and a 12-month high of $174.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. Research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

