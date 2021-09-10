HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 7,424 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 6.77% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 300.3% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 193,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after acquiring an additional 144,948 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000.

Shares of JMUB opened at $55.34 on Friday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $55.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.10.

