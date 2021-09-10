HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,222 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NET shares. Cowen increased their price target on Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $127.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.42 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $132.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.79.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $4,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at $848,296.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $900,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 937,789 shares of company stock valued at $101,535,355. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

