HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,620 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $70.30 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

