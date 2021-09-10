HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,337 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.17% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 137,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OUNZ opened at $17.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.45. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $19.22.

