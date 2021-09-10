HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,052 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Linde by 6.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $95,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Linde by 59.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $239,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

Linde stock opened at $312.70 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $317.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.06. The stock has a market cap of $161.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

