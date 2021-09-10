HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 169,196 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,196 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of APA worth $6,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 57.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 3,220.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on APA from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist decreased their target price on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $18.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 4.94.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

